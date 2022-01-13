Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 24,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44.
About Koito Manufacturing
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.