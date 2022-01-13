Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,190 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,190 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 856,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,475,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

