Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 6,462 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 298,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,336. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

