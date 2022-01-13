Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,947. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

