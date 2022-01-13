Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.90 on Thursday, reaching $522.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $615.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

