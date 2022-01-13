Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $233.01. 121,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.17.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.
salesforce.com Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
