Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $233.01. 121,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,759 shares of company stock worth $111,422,871 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

