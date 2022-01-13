Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 5,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. Klabin has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.