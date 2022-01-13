Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 502.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $3,227,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.