Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $276.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,742,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

