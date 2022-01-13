Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.68. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

