Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $127.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

KMB stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

