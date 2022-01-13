Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $12.90. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

