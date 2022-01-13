KeyCorp Weighs in on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

