KeyCorp Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 159,459 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

