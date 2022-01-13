KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

KEY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 685,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

