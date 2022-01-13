KeyCorp Comments on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

WLK stock opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

