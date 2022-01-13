KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.