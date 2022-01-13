Keybank National Association OH Sells 160 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

