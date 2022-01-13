Keybank National Association OH Purchases 441 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

