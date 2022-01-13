Keybank National Association OH Acquires 153 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

