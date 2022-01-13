Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €145.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($171.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €85.50 ($97.16). 944,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €104.92 and its 200 day moving average is €114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.