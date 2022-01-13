KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KMPH opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KemPharm will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

