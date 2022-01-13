KBC Group NV Sells 391,540 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 391,540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $108,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

MDT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 83,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.