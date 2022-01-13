KBC Group NV Sells 23,541 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $86,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $64.13. 166,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,411,499. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

