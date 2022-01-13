KBC Group NV Sells 16,198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $765,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $2,837.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,911.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,816.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.92, for a total value of $15,127,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

