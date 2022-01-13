KBC Group NV Purchases 49,935 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

KBC Group NV grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.1% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $301,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 152.9% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $3,209,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 96,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 23.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,876 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.88. 75,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

