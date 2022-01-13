KBC Group NV Buys 109,068 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $99,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,864. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day moving average is $244.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

