KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of S&P Global worth $171,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.71. 22,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

