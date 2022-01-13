KBC Group NV Acquires 11,211 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $129,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,604. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

