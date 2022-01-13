KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.38, but opened at $45.94. KB Home shares last traded at $48.37, with a volume of 156,232 shares.

The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

