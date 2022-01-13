KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of KBH opened at $42.38 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KB Home by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 23.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
