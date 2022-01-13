KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $42.38 on Monday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KB Home by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 23.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.