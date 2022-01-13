KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,183. KB Home has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

