Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.18). 645,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 886,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of £48.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.47.

About Kanabo Group (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

