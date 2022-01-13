JustInvest LLC Sells 367 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

