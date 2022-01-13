JustInvest LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

JustInvest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

