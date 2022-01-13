JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

