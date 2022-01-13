JustInvest LLC Has $459,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

