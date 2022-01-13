JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 148.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.