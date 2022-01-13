Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $14.68 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,677,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after acquiring an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

