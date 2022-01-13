Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 252 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

