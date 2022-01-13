Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 541,012 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Interpublic Group of Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 444,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 164,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,317,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

