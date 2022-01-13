Jupai (NYSE:JP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.87. Jupai shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 53,740 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jupai during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

