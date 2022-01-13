JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $252.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of FIVE opened at $180.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

