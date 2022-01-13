JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

1/6/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $184.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $499.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

