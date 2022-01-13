JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target to 30,355.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19,078.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

