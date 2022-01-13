JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,991% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.
NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,980. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.
