Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 186,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 894,593 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

