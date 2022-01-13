Jennison Associates LLC Sells 58,257 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Utz Brands worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

