Jennison Associates LLC Sells 162,018 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,018 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other NeoGenomics news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

