Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.31% of Arvinas worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.